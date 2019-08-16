Crime
Man facing impaired charges after 2-vehicle collision: Nova Scotia RCMP

Kings District RCMP arrived at the scene on English Mountain Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S., on Thursday sent one driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Kings District RCMP arrived at the scene on English Mountain Road around 7 p.m. and found an injured man trapped in a damaged truck. There was also a second truck on fire, police say.

Police said the injured man, who was the driver and lone occupant of the damaged truck, was transported to Valley Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck on fire was located nearby, and was showing signs of impairment, according to police. After being assessed by Emergency Health Services, the 28-year-old driver failed the roadside screening device test, police said.

The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 8.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

