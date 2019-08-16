Man facing impaired charges after 2-vehicle collision: Nova Scotia RCMP
A man is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S., on Thursday sent one driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Kings District RCMP arrived at the scene on English Mountain Road around 7 p.m. and found an injured man trapped in a damaged truck. There was also a second truck on fire, police say.
Police said the injured man, who was the driver and lone occupant of the damaged truck, was transported to Valley Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck on fire was located nearby, and was showing signs of impairment, according to police. After being assessed by Emergency Health Services, the 28-year-old driver failed the roadside screening device test, police said.
The man, who is from Cambridge, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 8.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
