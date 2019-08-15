Fire breaks out at school in east-central Alberta

A fire broke out at a school in a town southeast of Edmonton on Wednesday.

The mayor of Sedgewick said a thick black plume of smoke filled the sky after a blaze started at Central High Sedgewick Public School at around 8 p.m.

Mayor Perry Robinson said the fire appears to have started on the roof where work was being done, however, it’s unclear if it’s related.

About 30 firefighters from Sedgewick and nearby Killam battled the flames.

The extent of damage is unclear, although early reports suggest it was contained to the gym.

The Battle River School Division said they will soon contact parents of students who attend the school once they have more information about the fire and how much damage it caused.