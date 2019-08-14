Halifax father pleads with son facing attempted murder charge to turn himself in

The father of a 21-year-old Halifax man facing an attempted murder charge is pleading with his son to turn himself into police.

“I’m trying to get a message to my son Jacob Lilly to turn himself in and get a lawyer and turn himself into the police before something drastic happens. Like he gets shot, or gets killed, or kills somebody else,” Paul Talbot said.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for Halifax man wanted for attempted murder

Talbot is the father of Jacob Matthew Lilly. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Lilly’s arrest in connection with a stabbing in downtown Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault on Grafton Street happened just after 3:30 a.m. on July 7.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following assault in downtown Halifax

Police say a man had been assaulted with an “edged weapon” and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, according to police, fled the area.

While police continue to search for Lilly, Talbot says his entire family has been in distress over their fear that he may meet a violent outcome if he doesn’t bring himself forward.

“Very troublesome for the whole family. We’re all on edge and we’re really worried about him. I love my son and I don’t want to see him get shot, or hurt, or anybody else and I want him to do the right thing and turn himself in,” Talbot said.

Halifax Regional Police say they also don’t want to see Lilly’s outcome result in violence.

“Our main goal in any case, in any arrest, is to do it safely and peacefully and to bring the person before the court and allow that process to take place and that’s what we’re looking here to do,” Cst. John MacLeod said, with the Halifax Regional Police.

Jacob Matthew Lilly is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“We don’t want to see you get killed and we don’t want to see anybody else get hurt. So please turn yourself in. You can’t win this fight,” Talbot said.

Lilly is described as 5’8 and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say if you see Lilly, don’t approach or confront him. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Graeme Benjamin.