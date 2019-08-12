Canada-wide warrant issued for Halifax man wanted for attempted murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Halifax man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing in downtown Halifax last month.
Halifax Regional Police say the assault on Grafton Street happened just after 3:30 a.m. on July 7.
Police say a man had been assaulted with an “edged weapon” and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, according to police, fled the area.
Jacob Matthew Lilly is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon
Police say they have made efforts to locate the 21-year-old man and they believe he knows investigators are looking for him.
Lilly is described as 5’8 and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police say if you see Lilly, don’t approach or confront him. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
