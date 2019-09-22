Canada election: Markham–Thornhill

Voters in the Markham–Thornhill riding elected John McCallum, formerly of the Liberal Party, as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

McCallum served the Liberals between 2015 to 2017 and was then appointed as Canada’s ambassador to China. McCallum was later fired for comments he made about the extradition of Huawei’s executive.

Mary Ng was his replacement as the riding’s Liberal MP in 2017.

Candidates

Liberal: Mary Ng

Conservative: Alex Yuan

NDP: Paul Sabhaz

Green: Christopher Williams

PPC: TBD

Markham-Thornhill riding contains of parts of Markham and Thornhill in the sourthern part of York Region.

The riding is largely made up by the old riding of Markham—Unionville and the eastern portion of the old Thornhill riding. Its boundaries are Bayview Avenue on the west, Highway 407 on the north, Rouge River on the east and Steeles Avenue East on the south.

Markham-Thornhill area has been primarily Conservative in recent years but the riding is fairly new. It was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. It came into effect upon the writ drop for the 2015 federal election.

The riding has a population of 99,078 people and is 41.89 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.