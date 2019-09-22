Canada election: King–Vaughan

Voters in the King–Vaughan riding elected Deb Schulte of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Deb Schulte

Conservative: Anna Roberts

NDP: Emilio Bernardo-Ciddio

Green: Ann Raney

PPC: Anton Strgacic

King–Vaughan riding is in York Region and consists partly of King Township and partly of the City of Vaughan.

Its rough boundaries are Hwy. 9 and Davis Drive to the north, Bathurst St. to the east, the King-Caledon line to the west and Major Mackenzie Dr., Hwy. 400 and Rutherford Rd. to the south.

The riding has a population of 131,995 people and is 426 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

King-Vaughan riding was created out of parts of the Oak Ridges-Markham and Vaughan ridings. In 2012, there was the federal electoral boundaries redistribution and it was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. The Conservatives took hold of the riding in 2011 and the Liberals took power in the 2015 election.