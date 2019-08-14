Crime
August 14, 2019 12:16 pm
Updated: August 14, 2019 1:01 pm

Calgary police ask for assistance in 11-year-old murder case after new information surfaces

By Digital content coordinator  Global News

Calgary police say new information regarding the death of Allan Teather has surfaced.

File/Global News
Calgary police are looking for tips on an 11-year-old homicide investigation.

On Jan. 9, 2008, Allan Richard Teather was shot and killed in a condo parkade on Village Heights Southwest, according to police.

An undated image of Allan Teather, who was shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2008.

Calgary Police Service / handout

Calgary police continue to investigate the incident, believing the victim was targeted and the killing was financially motivated.

Police said in a statement that they have collected new evidence and information in the cold case.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Teather in the days leading up to his death or has information about the murder, asking them to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

