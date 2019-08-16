Charges pending after East Village arrest: Calgary police

Calgary police took one person into custody following an investigation in the East Village on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a building along Riverfront Avenue Southeast in the early evening.

READ MORE: Crews set to repair crack in Calgary pedestrian bridge

A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department said they were called to the scene by police as a precaution.

On Friday morning, police told Global News they weren’t yet able to disclose details about why officers were on scene as it was part of an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail

Police did confirm charges are pending against the person taken into custody.