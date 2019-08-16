Charges pending after East Village arrest: Calgary police
Calgary police took one person into custody following an investigation in the East Village on Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to a building along Riverfront Avenue Southeast in the early evening.
READ MORE: Crews set to repair crack in Calgary pedestrian bridge
A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department said they were called to the scene by police as a precaution.
On Friday morning, police told Global News they weren’t yet able to disclose details about why officers were on scene as it was part of an ongoing investigation.
READ MORE: Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail
Police did confirm charges are pending against the person taken into custody.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.