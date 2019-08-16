Crime
Charges pending after East Village arrest: Calgary police

Calgary police took one person into custody following an investigation in the East Village on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a building along Riverfront Avenue Southeast in the early evening.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department said they were called to the scene by police as a precaution.

On Friday morning, police told Global News they weren’t yet able to disclose details about why officers were on scene as it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Police did confirm charges are pending against the person taken into custody.

