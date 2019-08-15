Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail

Melodie Ayoungman is frustrated and is in disbelief after one of the men charged in connection with her son’s murder is out on bail.

Kristian Ayoungman was a promising young hockey player and respected role model in the Indigenous community. The 24-year-old was shot and killed on March 17 on a rural highway near Strathmore. Two brothers, Kody and Brandon Giffen, have been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Kody has been released from custody and is now under 24-hour house arrest, Global News has learned.

“These people took a really good person away from me, from my family, from my siblings, from our community,” Melodie said.

“A lot of people looked up to my boy.”

Siksika First Nation councillor Ruben Breaker said Thursday the community is upset that one of the accused is out on bail.

“We were shocked that someone charged with first-degree murder was granted bail and was able to walk away from the court-house,” Breaker said. “To me, that’s very disappointing in the justice system.”

Kristian’s grieving family is still struggling with the way Ayoungman was taken from them.

“I raised my kids to be proud of who they are and where they come from and you never expect your children to go before you,” Melodie said.

“We are lost and trying to make a life.”

“He’s still my boy and I will always be ‘Mom’ and there for him and do everything I can to let everyone know he is a very good person,” Melodie said.

Kody Giffen was released on a number of conditions. His brother Brandon remains in custody.