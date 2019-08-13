Lockdown lifted at Drumheller Institution 9 days after it was put in place

The lockdown at Drumheller Institution that was put in place earlier this month following an inmate’s death has been lifted.

“An exceptional search has been completed,” Correctional Service Canada said in a news release issued Tuesday. “The institution has resumed its normal operations.”

The medium security correctional facility was put under lockdown on Aug. 4 following the death of 42-year-old Jason Claude Tremblay. He had been serving a sentence of four years and nine months in connection with drug trafficking offences.

Three days later, CSC said Tremblay had been stabbed to death and that two men, 24-year-old Giovanni James Alexis and 23-year-old Richard George Paul, had been charged with first-degree murder.

It is not clear how or if the lockdown and search of the facility relates to Tremblay’s death.

“CSC is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the federal agency said. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.”

CSC also said Tuesday that visits to the institution have resumed.