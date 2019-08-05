Lockdown in place at Drumheller Institution after inmate death

Alberta’s Drumheller Institution was under lockdown on Monday as staff conducted a search at the facility following the death of an inmate a day earlier.

In a news release issued Monday, Correctional Service Canada said 42-year-old Jason Claude Tremblay “died while in our custody” on Sunday.

CSC said Tremblay had been serving a sentence of four years and nine months in connection with drug trafficking offences.

“Visits have been suspended until the search is completed,” CSC said. “Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.”

CSC did not say how Tremblay died.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”