Charges laid after fatal assault at Drumheller Institution

Two inmates are facing charges after an assault left another inmate dead at the Drumheller Institution earlier this week.
RCMP were called to the federal prison shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday to a complaint of a stabbing. The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Jason Tremblay, was taken to hospital. He died of his injuries.
An autopsy on Tuesday confirmed that Tremblay’s cause of death was stab wounds.
Giovanni James Alexis, 24, and Richard George Paul, 23, are both facing a charge of first-degree murder in Tremblay’s death.
A court date for the two has not been confirmed.
