Winnipeg police looking to ID man in connection with incident at The Forks

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was photographed at The Forks.

The man is connected to a non-violent incident that took place July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-5424.

Can you identify the male pictured below? Call 204-986-5424 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). He's a person of interest in a non-violent incident on July 26, 2019, at The Forks. pic.twitter.com/RHJGDkXfpX — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 12, 2019

