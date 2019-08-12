Winnipeg police looking to ID man in connection with incident at The Forks
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was photographed at The Forks.
The man is connected to a non-violent incident that took place July 26.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-5424.
