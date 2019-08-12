Crime
August 12, 2019 6:22 pm

Winnipeg police looking to ID man in connection with incident at The Forks

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police are hoping to ID this man.

Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was photographed at The Forks.

The man is connected to a non-violent incident that took place July 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-5424.

