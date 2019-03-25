Have you seen these people? Winnipeg’s most wanted fugitives for March

Here are the top targets for the Winnipeg Police Service and Crime Stoppers as of Monday.

Canada-wide warrants are out for all of the following people:

Brandon Hunter began statutory release Nov. 29 after serving time for robbery, but had breached his conditions by late January.

Cheyenne Bruce was sentenced to 28 months in prison for identity fraud, breaking and entering, and other crimes. She was released on day parole Dec. 27, but disappeared the next day, and her whereabouts are unknown.

Joey Tataquason, convicted for robbery and carrying a concealed weapon, began statutory release Jan. 17, but only made it a week before breaching his conditions and having his release cancelled.

Jonas Sabiston was sentenced to 28 months for several convictions, including breaking and entering. He began day parole Dec. 20 and breached his conditions Feb. 3. His whereabouts are unknown.

Mark Young disappeared three days after breaching his release conditions in January. He was convicted of aggravated assault and was set to serve a 51-month federal sentence.

Matthew Woodhouse received a 24-month sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault. He began statutory release Feb. 12 and disappeared two days later.

Police continue to search for Roy Brandson, who was involved in a violent incident in December, when he forced himself into a Sinclair Street home and threatened two women.

Ryan Roulette was sentenced to 39 months in prison for firearms and drug offences, but breached his conditions seven months after beginning statutory release.

Anyone with information about any of these wanted people is asked to contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

