Second warrant, more charges issued for Winnipeg fugitive

A fugitive from Winnipeg police has been slapped with a number of new charges.

A second warrant is out for the arrest of Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, who was already wanted by police for a violent break-and-enter incident on Sinclair Street Dec. 8.

The second warrant relates to incidents between June 1 and Sept. 30, and include assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke a person, among others.

Police said Brandson is believed to be in the Lundar or Eriskdale areas and may be armed. The public is cautioned not to approach him.

Brandson, 36, is described as around 5’10”, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a white 2002 Ford F250 extended-cab truck with the licence plate FSY 839.

Anyone with information about Brandson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or to relay information to the Major Crime Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

