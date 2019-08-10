Early Saturday basement blaze doused by Kelowna Fire Department

A basement fire gutted part of a Kelowna fourplex early Saturday.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the 4 a.m. fire happened on the 1300 block of Highland Drive South, and that when emergency crews arrived, there was smoke in the rear basement suite.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, limiting the damage to the one suite. The fire department said smoke wafted upstairs but was ventilated.

The fire department noted that the residents of the affected suite were taken to hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation. It added that the occupants were not insured and are being cared for by family members.

Emergency support services were called to support the upstairs residents due to smoke damage.

The fire is under investigation but is not deemed suspicious.

Four fire engines and 18 fire personnel responded to the incident.