Fire hits Prairieland Park building, won’t affect the Saskatoon Ex

Billowing black smoke could be seen coming from a large commercial building in Prairieland Park early Saturday morning, according to the City of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon fire department received a 911 call reporting the fire at 1:07 a.m. Three fire engines, one ladder company, one rescue unit, a battalion chief and a fire investigator were dispatched to the incident.

Fire crews forced their way through a side door to enter the burning building. They say they initiated an “offensive fire attack.”

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

Crews remained on scene to clear the structure of all smoke.

The Saskatoon Ex is underway, continuing in the area until Aug. 11.

“This will not affect the operation or opening of the fair today,” said Kristy Rempel, marketing manager for Saskatoon Ex.

“[The fire was] possibly due to an electric golf cart that was charging in that area.”

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

An estimator was on the scene as of about 5 a.m. determining a cause of the fire and estimating the damage. As of 12 p.m. Saturday, the investigation was ongoing.

