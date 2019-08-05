Saskatoon EX kicks off Tuesday: Here’s what you need to know

The Saskatoon EX kicks off Tuesday and continues until Sunday, Aug. 11. at Prairieland Park.

The five-day carnival begins with a parade through Saskatoon’s streets Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. The parade is expected to last an hour and has 100 entries.

Floats, dancers, music, and other excitement will parade downtown, and Saskatoon police are advising people to be aware of traffic delays and parking restrictions.

READ MORE: Crab-stuffed burger, cotton candy tacos among exciting new food at Queen City Ex

The parade will complete a loop around 24th Street, 4th Avenue, 20th Street, and Spadina Crescent. Motorists are advised to stay out of the “box” formed by those streets to avoid delays.

There will be parking restrictions along the route made visible by temporary signs. Police say there will be ticketing and towing done for those not complying.

Along with the parade route, Spadina Crescent will be closed from 24th Street to 33rd Street to allow floats and participants to prepare beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Related Roughriders team up with Queen City Ex to give fans full experience

Alternate routes will be created to assist in traffic flow.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Ex changes bottled water policy due to heat

When it comes to the EX’s entertainment, this year’s grandstand features artists like Sum 41, Simple Plan, Chad Brownlee, and Trooper. For a full list and schedule, click here.

There will also be other performances like Terrance B Hypnotist, Paw Patrol meet n’ greets, and an illusionist, among others.

The EX is open each day from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and admission is $16 for adults per day, $12 for youth (11-14), and $10 for children 6 – 10-years-old. Children 6 and under are free.

WATCH: (Aug. 6, 2018) Crews take care of last minute details before Saskatoon Ex kicks off

On Tuesday, admission is just $10 all day for all age groups.

Along with the entertainment, the EX will feature carnival staples like rides, games, and fair food that continues to innovate itself every year.

New this year for taste buds is “Popcorn Chicken Poutine,” “Butter Beer Ice Cream,” and the not-so-healthy “Deep-fried chocolate swirl cheesecake on a stick.”

Last year’s event saw an attendance of over 203,300 people.

taylor.braat@globalnews.ca

Follow @TaylorbeYQR