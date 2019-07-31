Crab-stuffed burger, cotton candy tacos among exciting new food at Queen City Ex

It’s not just the rides, games, and music that makes people want to go to the fair anymore – exhibitions have become very centred around the delicious and creative food found along the midway.

Queen City Ex runs July 31 – Aug. 4 – that’s five days of opportunity to try all of these exciting treats – like the “flaming cheeto corndog.”

It’s a twist on a classic, with a hot-dog rolled in a jalapeno cheese sauce, then coated in bits of flaming cheetos.

Next on the menu is one for those with a big appetite. The “crab-stuffed” burger gives new meaning to the term “surf-and-turf.”

Jason Au and his team have been in the food business for 17 years, and a vendor at Queen City Ex for eight. His “Handmade Burgers,” stand has been serving Ex attendees for the past three years.

“The fair industry and the food has changed so much,” said Au, owner of Handmade Burgers.

“The staples are still here, but everybody’s looking for the different, the creative – something that you can’t find anywhere else, so we try to fill that void.”

“The food is what can change from year-to-year and a lot of people have come to roam around and try some new food, some different creations that all of us put together.”

Other delicious finds at “Handmade Burgers” are their red-velvet cream cheese glazed, and white-chocolate cheese-cake mini-doughnuts.

And if you’re not a big meat-eater, there are several vegetarian options this year as well.

“One of the biggest exciting features is the fact that we have more vegetarian options,” said Sabeen Ahmad brand story-teller at Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

Other tasty treats that don’t include meat are the deep-fried cheese curds, buffalo and korean-style locally sourced cauliflower bites, vegetarian corn dogs, and of course, deep-fried pickles.

Now, what’s for dessert? There are definitely options for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The Cotton-candy taco is a new item that will crunch and melt in your mouth. It’s a vanilla waffle, shaped into a taco that comes filled with organic maple cotton-candy. It’s drizzled with marshmallow drizzle and topped with oreo crumble and chocolate “hockey-sticks.”

And last but not least, Queen City Ex provides patrons with a sweet way to cool off with butterbeer ice cream. Think toffee and soft serve. It’s an award-winning ice-cold treat that isn’t too far from the entrance as you walk in from the parking lot.

“It’s a mixture of shortbread and butterscotch. Every year we do something new and different and butterbeer seemed like a good fit and it’s been a huge success,” said Todd Marchand, owner of Marchand Concessions which runs the Butterbeer stand.

These new and exciting treats are only some of the many delicious carnival foods to try at Queen City Ex, but the new additions are front-and-centre to the carnival’s success.

“We’ve decided to bring some interesting and unique flavours to the ex and I think that’s one of the selling features,” Ahmad said. “It’s always nice to get out and try some unique things.”

For a full list of events and scheduling, visit Queen City Ex’s website.

