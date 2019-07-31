Canada
July 31, 2019 5:46 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 5:57 pm

Crab-stuffed burger, cotton candy tacos among exciting new food at Queen City Ex

By Online Producer  Global News

A cotton candy taco is just one of the exciting new treats to be found along the Queen City Ex midway this year.

Taylor Braat / Global News
A A

It’s not just the rides, games, and music that makes people want to go to the fair anymore – exhibitions have become very centred around the delicious and creative food found along the midway.

Queen City Ex runs July 31 – Aug. 4 – that’s five days of opportunity to try all of these exciting treats – like the “flaming cheeto corndog.”

It’s a twist on a classic, with a hot-dog rolled in a jalapeno cheese sauce, then coated in bits of flaming cheetos.

If a simple corn dog wasn’t enough, this midway snack has been coated in a salty favourite.

Taylor Braat / Global News

Next on the menu is one for those with a big appetite. The “crab-stuffed” burger gives new meaning to the term “surf-and-turf.”

IMG_0069

The crab-stuffed burger is new this year at “Handmade Burgers.”

Taylor Braat / Global News
IMG_0066

The crab-stuffed burger is new this year at “Handmade Burgers.”

Taylor Braat / Global News

Story continues below

Jason Au and his team have been in the food business for 17 years, and a vendor at Queen City Ex for eight. His “Handmade Burgers,” stand has been serving Ex attendees for the past three years.

“The fair industry and the food has changed so much,” said Au, owner of Handmade Burgers.

“The staples are still here, but everybody’s looking for the different, the creative – something that you can’t find anywhere else, so we try to fill that void.”

“The food is what can change from year-to-year and a lot of people have come to roam around and try some new food, some different creations that all of us put together.”

READ MORE: Roughriders team up with Queen City Ex to give fans full experience

Other delicious finds at “Handmade Burgers” are their red-velvet cream cheese glazed, and white-chocolate cheese-cake mini-doughnuts.

And if you’re not a big meat-eater, there are several vegetarian options this year as well.

“One of the biggest exciting features is the fact that we have more vegetarian options,” said Sabeen Ahmad brand story-teller at Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

IMG_0051

Deep Fried Cheese Curds are among several options at Queen City Ex that don’t include meat.

Taylor Braat / Global News
IMG_0053

Deep Fried Cheese Curds are among several options at Queen City Ex that don’t include meat.

Other tasty treats that don’t include meat are the deep-fried cheese curds, buffalo and korean-style locally sourced cauliflower bites, vegetarian corn dogs, and of course, deep-fried pickles.

IMG_0046

Vegetarian? Corn-dogs with veggie corn-dogs make this carnival classic accessible to everyone.

IMG_0041

Deep-fried pickles make the decision for vegetarians that much more difficult.

cauliflour

“Buffalo Cauliflower” is fresh and locally sourced.

Connor ODonovan / Global News

Now, what’s for dessert? There are definitely options for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The Cotton-candy taco is a new item that will crunch and melt in your mouth. It’s a vanilla waffle, shaped into a taco that comes filled with organic maple cotton-candy. It’s drizzled with marshmallow drizzle and topped with oreo crumble and chocolate “hockey-sticks.”

The cotton candy taco will surpass a sweet tooths needs.

Connor ODonovan / Global News

And last but not least, Queen City Ex provides patrons with a sweet way to cool off with butterbeer ice cream. Think toffee and soft serve. It’s an award-winning ice-cold treat that isn’t too far from the entrance as you walk in from the parking lot.

icecream

The butter beer soft-serve looks refreshingly inviting with dry-ice giving it a really cool look.

Taylor Braat / Global News
67880290_338623943746337_170791637973204992_n

The award-winning butterbeer soft serve is a must-try for those looking to cool off.

Taylor Braat / Global News

 

“It’s a mixture of shortbread and butterscotch. Every year we do something new and different and butterbeer seemed like a good fit and it’s been a huge success,” said Todd Marchand, owner of Marchand Concessions which runs the Butterbeer stand.

READ MORE: Show covering music of Journey, Queen set for Queen City Ex

These new and exciting treats are only some of the many delicious carnival foods to try at Queen City Ex, but the new additions are front-and-centre to the carnival’s success.

“We’ve decided to bring some interesting and unique flavours to the ex and I think that’s one of the selling features,” Ahmad said. “It’s always nice to get out and try some unique things.”

For a full list of events and scheduling, visit Queen City Ex’s website.

taylor.braat@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
carnival food
Corndog
cotton candy taco
crab stuffed burger
Evraz Place
EX Food
flaming cheeto corndog
QCX
queen city ex
queen city ex food
qxc food
Real
Regina Exhibition Association Limited
vegetarian

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.