Nelly to headline concert series at Queen City Ex

Regina hip-hop fans will get their chance to see one of the world’s most iconic rappers of the 2000s.

Multi-platinum recording artist Nelly will headline the concert series on Aug. 2 at Queen City Ex, which runs from July 31 – Aug. 4.

“Nelly is such a great act to have at the Queen City Ex. He’s a Grammy-award winning star with so many recognizable hits that will no doubt draw a huge crowd,” said Chelsea Galloway, Regina Exhibition Association Limited’s (REAL) major events and entertainment manager.

Nelly is most-known for his debut album Country Grammar which figured hit singles Ride Wit Me, E.I and Batter Up.

“It’s not often that we have a hip-hop superstar performing in the Queen City and we hope the community takes advantage of the opportunity to see him perform live,” Galloway said.

A St. Louis native, Nelly has won an MTV award along with numerous Billboard Music Awards and Grammys.

He also received diamond status for his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, only one of seven rappers to reach that honour.

Nelly will join the likes of 98 Degrees and O-Town as performers at this year’s Queen City Ex. Those announcements were made in April.