Fire from vehicle damages auto recycling shop on Mitchell Island

A fire that started with a vehicle inside an auto shop on Mitchell Island quickly spread to the entire building Friday, causing heavy damage.

Videos of the fire submitted to Global News show heavy black smoke pouring out of J & A Auto Recycling, which sits on Twigg Place near Mitchell Road.

The City of Richmond said fire crews were called to the business around 3:15 p.m.

“It’s an older building, like many of the buildings are on Mitchell Island with a wooden roof and so on,” spokesperson Clay Adams said. “The building itself will likely be heavily damaged.”

Adams said no one was injured and the fire was contained to the building itself, but the flames spread to the offices inside.

“My sense is that the car was being worked on in some way,” he added. “There’s nothing yet to suggest what actually caused the fire to start.”

Five crews answered the call and went to a defensive position, but as of 4:30 p.m. it appeared the fire was being contained and knocked down.