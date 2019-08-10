New Brunswick, Nova Scotia under severe thunderstorm watch

Large portions of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are under a severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

That means conditions are favourable for strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

The potential storms could bring strong wind gusts and hail.

READ MORE: 2 starved, dehydrated eaglets rescued after falling out of nests in Cape Breton

Large amounts of rain are also possible, which Environment Canada warns could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” Environment Canada said in its release.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”