2 starved, dehydrated eaglets rescued after falling out of nests in Cape Breton

Two eaglets have been rescued and taken to the Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre (CWRC) after they were found starved and dehydrated.

A spokesperson said one of the eaglets was found in Coxheath, the other in Stillwater, N.S., and that both had to be rescued by boat.

Cobequid officials believe the high winds, rain and heat of this year’s summer season may have caused the eaglets to fall out of their nests.

The parents of both eaglets are thought to have left the nest.

According to the centre, the eaglets are now doing much better.

“This has been a busy year with them — we currently have eight in care,” said Brenda Boates of the CWRC.

The CWRC nurses eaglets and other juvenile bald eagles back to health before they are eventually released back into the wild.