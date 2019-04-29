Leave nesting geese alone, says Manitoba wildlife rehab group

A local wildlife rehab group is urging Manitobans to leave nesting Canada geese alone, even if they seem to be in odd or dangerous urban locations.

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, based in Île-des-Chênes, Man., said in a social media post Monday that they’ve been receiving numerous calls from concerned locals about geese nesting on roofs, parking lots and other unusual spots.

“Our advice is to leave them to have their young as planned, even if it’s thought to be a poor location,” said the post.

“They don’t need to be near water, and the newborn goslings are capable of jumping from roofs several stories up. They are puffy fluffballs and will not be injured.”

Canada geese are federally protected under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, which provides for the protection and conservation of migratory birds, and prohibits people from harming birds, except under specified conditions.

