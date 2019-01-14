Canada goose wintering at Winnipeg car wash

A wildlife group in Winnipeg isn’t giving up on a real-life wild goose chase.

Staff and volunteers with the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre have been trying for weeks to catch a Canada goose that has made a Shell car wash on Pembina Highway its home for the winter.

Animal care co-ordinator Tiffany Lui says she suspects the bird has an injured wing and was unable to fly south with its feathered friends.

Workers have tried using nets and bed sheets to catch the animal but it has just enough strength to fly above their heads and out of reach.

Lui says the goose is getting water from puddles left by vehicles exiting the car wash and people who have heard about the bird have also left it food.

She says if the bird is captured, it will be cared for at the centre with four other geese, four ducks and two pelicans that also didn’t make it south.

