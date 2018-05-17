Boulders were blasted on to a Canada goose nest. But fate saved the goslings

It’s a tale — a feathered tail — with a happy ending.

Sooke resident Vincenz Eberl loves filming the wilderness and the animals around his home.

Late last month he noticed a Canada goose nesting on a nearby hill.

But there was one problem. The mother goose had chosen a site right below a construction zone.

And construction crews were blasting to make way for a new development.

As rocks and boulders rolled down the hill, the mother goose was scared away. But the nest survived.

But then, a couple of weeks later, a blast sent boulders crashing down the hill and two appeared to land right on top of the nest.

The mother came back to see what had happened and was clearly trying to see if her babies were OK.

Eberl thought the nest was destroyed.

But a few days later, four furry heads started appearing from under the rocks.

Every egg survived.

With dad nearby, the mother goose led the goslings to the nearby water and Eberl caught them swimming away.

Eberl doesn’t think the construction crew knew the nest was there to begin with.

According to Environment Canada, nesting pairs tend to use the same location for their nests year after year.

Geese are very adaptable — they choose nesting sites such as marshes, islands, cliffs and trees.

The average nest contains five or six eggs.

Watch Eberl’s full video below: