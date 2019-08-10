Quebec City police search for suspect after woman set on fire
Quebec City police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.
Police were called to Arago Street West at around 9 p.m. on Friday after a man set a woman on fire before fleeing the scene.
Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say she suffered serious burns to her face, back and hands.
“We fear for her life,” police said in a written statement on Saturday.
An investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with information to call 418-641-AGIR (2447) if in the Quebec City area, or 1-888-641-AGIR for outside calls.
The case reference number is QUE-190809-00495. Police say information will be treated confidentially.
Police say the victim knew her attacker, but wouldn’t elaborate on their relationship.
No arrests have been made.
