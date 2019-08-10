Crime
Quebec City police search for suspect after woman set on fire

Quebec City police are investigating what is being described as an attempted murder after a woman was allegedly set on fire by a man on Friday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Quebec City police are investigating what they are describing as an attempted murder of a woman in her 20s.

Police were called to Arago Street West at around 9 p.m. on Friday after a man set a woman on fire before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say she suffered serious burns to her face, back and hands.

“We fear for her life,” police said in a written statement on Saturday.

An investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with information to call 418-641-AGIR (2447) if in the Quebec City area, or 1-888-641-AGIR for outside calls.

The case reference number is QUE-190809-00495. Police say information will be treated confidentially.

Police say the victim knew her attacker, but wouldn’t elaborate on their relationship.

No arrests have been made.

— With files from The Canadian Press

