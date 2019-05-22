Canada
May 22, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated: May 22, 2019 2:23 pm

Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Quebec City building

By Web producer  Global News

Paramedics tend to the injured after a Quebec City car crash on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Quebec City Fire Department/ Twitter
A A

Quebec City police and firefighters are at the scene of a car crash on Charest and Langelier boulevards.

Police say the crash, involving two vehicles, happened at around 12: 45 p.m. on Wednesday.

At least 30 firefighters were deployed to the scene after one of the vehicles crashed into a building and burst into flames.

The fire department says the fire then spread to the building.

At least 15 people were evaluated by paramedics, and 12 were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including fractures.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car crashes into building Quebec City
Charest Boulevard
Langelier Boulevard
Quebec City
Quebec City Car Crash
Quebec City collision
Quebec City crash
Quebec City fire department
Quebec City police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.