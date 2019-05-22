Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Quebec City building

Quebec City police and firefighters are at the scene of a car crash on Charest and Langelier boulevards.

Police say the crash, involving two vehicles, happened at around 12: 45 p.m. on Wednesday.

At least 30 firefighters were deployed to the scene after one of the vehicles crashed into a building and burst into flames.

The fire department says the fire then spread to the building.

At least 15 people were evaluated by paramedics, and 12 were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including fractures.

