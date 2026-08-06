72-year-old woman seriously injured in grizzly bear attack in remote area of B.C.

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A 72-year-old woman was seriously injured in a grizzly bear attack near Goldbridge, B.C.

The Conservation Officer Service received a report from the RCMP in Lillooet on Aug. 2 that a woman had been attacked in a remote area near the small community, which is about a one-hour and 45-minute drive west from Lillooet.

The service said it responded immediately by helicopter with a three-member predator attack response team, along with a search and rescue medic, an ER doctor and a fire crew in the area.

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The victim was airlifted by BC Ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital.

Conservation officers returned to the site on Aug. 3 to collect evidence and retrieve the victim’s personal items.

The investigation and victim statement have led the team to believe this was a defensive attack by a female grizzly with at least one cub, the Conservation Officer Service said.

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They confirmed they will not be removing or killing any bears or setting up any capture devices, but they have put up signs in the area as a precaution.

Tips for wildlife safety can be found on the BC Parks website.