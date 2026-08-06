Richmond Night Market to end this season after 26 years

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This season will be the final one for the Richmond Night Market.

Organizers announced that, after 26 years, the 2026 season will be the last at its current location, having grown from a local community event to one that welcomes millions of visitors every year.

“As the owner, I have had the privilege of organizing and operating the Richmond Night Market for the past 26 years,” said Raymond Cheung, founder of the Richmond Night Market, in a statement.

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“It has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable journeys of my life. Watching a single local event grow into one of Canada’s best-known summer attractions has been an incredible honour.”

The market’s lease has come to an end, which Cheung said means it was time to end the market as well.

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There are still six weeks left of the Richmond Night Market before it wraps up for good, so people are encouraged to come and visit for the last time.