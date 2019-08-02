Man in hospital following apprehension under Mental Health Act: police

London police say a man is in hospital after being apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Police responded to a call regarding a man threatening to harm himself in the area of Exeter Road and Meg Drive just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the man suffered injuries during the interaction with police, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.

Multiple witnesses tell 980 CFPL that the man allegedly lit himself on fire, but the SIU has yet to confirm this.

According to the SIU, the man is 49 years old, and suffered serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

