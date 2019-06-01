Canada
June 1, 2019 8:12 pm
Updated: June 1, 2019 8:13 pm

Quebec City airport terminal evacuated, access road closed

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Jean Lesage International Airport is pictured in an aerial photo, Quebec City, Sept. 3, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Francis Vachon
Jean Lesage International Airport near Quebec City was evacuated Saturday, its official Twitter account said around 7:30 p.m.

According to the tweet, an evacuation occurred at the “city side” terminal and was in collaboration with Quebec City police.

The access road to the terminal was also temporarily closed, the airport said in a different tweet.

The airport has not indicated why the evacuation occurred but said more details are to come.

-More to come

