Quebec City airport terminal evacuated, access road closed

Jean Lesage International Airport near Quebec City was evacuated Saturday, its official Twitter account said around 7:30 p.m.

According to the tweet, an evacuation occurred at the “city side” terminal and was in collaboration with Quebec City police.

Evacuation of the terminal (city side) in collaboration with the @SPVQ_police. More details to come. — Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) June 1, 2019

The access road to the terminal was also temporarily closed, the airport said in a different tweet.

The airport has not indicated why the evacuation occurred but said more details are to come.

