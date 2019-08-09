Microchip scanner, documents stolen from Saskatoon SPCA vehicle

A number of items were stolen from a Saskatoon SPCA vehicle, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The Saskatoon SPCA said its emergency on-call vehicle was broken into overnight Wednesday in the university area.

Among the items taken were important documentation and notices used by animal control officers during animal cruelty investigations, officials said.

Also taken was a Trovan Pocket Reader microchip scanner. A new one retails for $300 to $400, according to the SPCA.

“We’re a non-profit, so we only have a few microchip scanners and we use them on a daily basis,” said Jasmine Hanson, communications co-ordinator with the SPCA.

Shelter officials said they are concerned the stolen items could be misused.

“Potentially, whoever stole these items could use them and attempt to impersonate an animal protection officer,” Hanson said.

Anyone coming across these items, or who has information on the break-in, is asked to contact the Saskatoon SPCA at 306-374-PETS.

