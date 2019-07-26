Canada
No charges for woman seen throwing cat on Twitch: Saskatoon SPCA

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon SPCA investigated complaints of a woman throwing a cat on Twitch, a platform for live-streaming video games.

@AlinityTwitch / Twitter
The Saskatoon SPCA won’t be laying animal cruelty charges against a high-profile video game streamer.

A video posted on Twitter last week showed Natalia Mogollon tossing her cat over her head on the streaming platform Twitch, where she’s known online as Alinity Divine.

The SPCA told Global News the agency was concerned and received multiple formal complaints.

“Animal protection officers have reviewed the video evidence provided, and have completed inspections of the home, the animals (both involved and living within the home), and conducted interviews with the owner,” read a statement provided by the SPCA on July 26.

“The investigation determined there was no malicious intent in any of the reported incidents, and the owner expressed genuine remorse for her actions.”

On Twitter, the Saskatoon-based internet celebrity apologized for her “lapses in judgement.” She also referenced a video in which she spits vodka into her cat’s mouth, calling it a “stupid thing to do.”

A screenshot from Twitter.

Twitter

Mogollon’s animals also appear to be healthy, SPCA said.

“During their investigation, animal protection officers assessed each animal and determined that all appeared to be in good health and had friendly dispositions,” read the statement.

“Mogollon/Alinity was educated on her responsibilities as a pet owner according to the Animal Protection Act.”

-With files from Global’s Ryan Kessler

