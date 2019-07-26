No charges for woman seen throwing cat on Twitch: Saskatoon SPCA

The Saskatoon SPCA won’t be laying animal cruelty charges against a high-profile video game streamer.

A video posted on Twitter last week showed Natalia Mogollon tossing her cat over her head on the streaming platform Twitch, where she’s known online as Alinity Divine.

The SPCA told Global News the agency was concerned and received multiple formal complaints.

“Animal protection officers have reviewed the video evidence provided, and have completed inspections of the home, the animals (both involved and living within the home), and conducted interviews with the owner,” read a statement provided by the SPCA on July 26.

“The investigation determined there was no malicious intent in any of the reported incidents, and the owner expressed genuine remorse for her actions.”

On Twitter, the Saskatoon-based internet celebrity apologized for her “lapses in judgement.” She also referenced a video in which she spits vodka into her cat’s mouth, calling it a “stupid thing to do.”

Mogollon’s animals also appear to be healthy, SPCA said.

“During their investigation, animal protection officers assessed each animal and determined that all appeared to be in good health and had friendly dispositions,” read the statement.

“Mogollon/Alinity was educated on her responsibilities as a pet owner according to the Animal Protection Act.”

