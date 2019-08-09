More sexual assault charges laid in Riverside Park investigation: Guelph police

Guelph police say a man accused of sexual assault in relation to an incident at Riverside Park is facing two additional charges.

Following a complaint made on July 26, police announced on Friday that two additional victims have since come forward with similar reports of incidents in the north-end park.

The investigation was launched after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted on July 26 at 11 a.m.

Police said the suspect had his young grandson with him.

A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police said after the details of that investigation were released, two more victims came forward.

A woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted at Riverside Park on the same day at around the same time.

A third attack at the park on July 22 at 9:30 a.m. was also reported to police.

Police said all three incidents involved a man with a matching description.

None of the women were physically injured.

On Thursday, police laid two additional charges against the man. His name was not released by Guelph police.

He will make a court appearance on Sept. 6.

Police said the accused was released from custody under strict conditions, one of which to stay out of Riverside Park.

Const. Kyle Grant said they have not received any other complaints at this point.

“We’re unsure as to whether or not there are additional victims,” he said. “We just wanted to put an update out to this press release just in case there were any other victims.”

Any witnesses are also urged to come forward and contact the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7260.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through their website.

Grant said these reports should not deter anyone from visiting Riverside Park or any other of Guelph’s public spaces but said safety planning is important.

“That’s being aware of your surroundings,” he said. “Be aware of any strangers nearby or if there is anyone approaching you.”