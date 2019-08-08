Guelph driver allegedly caught going 114 km/h in 50 km/h zone

Guelph police say a 20-year-old man has lost his vehicle and his licence for seven days after he was allegedly caught driving more than double the speed limit on Wednesday.

Officers were conducting a speed enforcement blitz in the city’s east end and caught a vehicle going 114 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Grange Road, police say.

Police said the man was charged with stunt driving, which comes with an immediate seven-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Officers laid 10 charges during Wednesday’s campaign while they were set up on Woodlawn Road, Watson Parkway and Grange Road.

