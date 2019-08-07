Wellington County OPP issue 126 tickets over Civic Holiday long weekend

Wellington County OPP say officers issued 126 tickets during their Civic Holiday long weekend blitz.

Police were targeting what they refer to as the “Big 4” offences — speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

But they also had a special focus on drivers who do not move over for emergency vehicles and tow truck drivers. Among the tickets issued, OPP said 14 were for that very reason.

“There has been significant media and public attention drawn to the legislation, yet each year, numerous first responders are injured or lose their lives because drivers won’t move over,” OPP Sgt. Darryl Porterfield said.

“Our first responders want and deserve to go home to their families at the end of their shifts.”

Another 53 tickets were issued for speeding and six for stunt driving. Four fines were laid for seatbelt infractions and three for impaired driving.

OPP, however, said they were happy to report that there were no fatal collisions within the county.

