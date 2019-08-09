Police release suspect photo after vehicle reported stolen in Acton

Halton police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a reported vehicle theft in Acton.

Police say that sometime overnight on Tuesday, a black 2015 Audi A3 was taken from a residence in the town, and the victim’s debit cards were reportedly used to make purchases at a gas station.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build and short dark hair. He has tattoos on his right forearm and on his left forearm near the elbow.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Jason Hollinger or Det. Const. Kim Williams of 1 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2490.

