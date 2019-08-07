10 charges laid in Guelph break-in investigation

Guelph police say a 47-year-old man is facing 10 charges in connection to a break-in investigation over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Multiple thefts, along with a break-in to a storage unit, were reported from the yard of a business in the city’s east end.

READ MORE: Palmerston, Ont., man charged in 2nd sexual assault investigation this year

Police said the accused allegedly committed three separate break-ins between Friday and Monday.

Scrap metal and other items were stolen.

Police also alleged that the same suspect previously stole from the business in July.

Daily News Release – August 7, 2019 https://t.co/OJPMUftyF6 — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) August 7, 2019

Few details were provided, but police said in a news release on Wednesday that officers were able to locate a suspect and arrest him.

READ MORE: Man, 35, charged in reported crossbow shooting in southwestern Ontario

A Guelph man faces nine counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of breaking and entering.

He will appear in court on Sept. 20.

WATCH: RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts