10 charges laid in Guelph break-in investigation

Guelph police say a 47-year-old man is facing 10 charges in connection to a break-in investigation over the Civic Holiday long weekend.
Multiple thefts, along with a break-in to a storage unit, were reported from the yard of a business in the city’s east end.
READ MORE: Palmerston, Ont., man charged in 2nd sexual assault investigation this year
Police said the accused allegedly committed three separate break-ins between Friday and Monday.
Scrap metal and other items were stolen.
Police also alleged that the same suspect previously stole from the business in July.
Few details were provided, but police said in a news release on Wednesday that officers were able to locate a suspect and arrest him.
READ MORE: Man, 35, charged in reported crossbow shooting in southwestern Ontario
A Guelph man faces nine counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of breaking and entering.
He will appear in court on Sept. 20.
WATCH: RCMP share tips to deter vehicle thefts
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.