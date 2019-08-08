2 retired Montreal police officers among victims of Highway 440 crash

Two of the victims who died in a fiery crash on Highway 440 in Laval were former Montreal police officers, Mayor Valérie Plante confirmed on Thursday.

Gilles Maroslais and Michèle Bernier had recently retired after leaving their mark on the city’s police force, she added.

“It is with emotion that we offer our condolences to their families and their loved ones,” said Plante on social media.

Four people were killed and 15 were injured in the collision on Monday afternoon in Laval. The Sûreté du Québec confirmed on Wednesday that three victims who were in critical condition are now out of danger.

The crash involved at least two trucks and seven other vehicles. The SQ said a truck struck a car on the highway, which then led to a nine-vehicle pileup.

The intersection on Highway 440 has been flagged as a risk following a dozen accidents since 2013. In wake of the crash, the victim’s families and truck drivers have asked for the province to implement concrete safety measures.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel has vowed “short-term action” including extending the stretch of highway where it is forbidden to change lanes.

He also said he will wait for the police investigation’s findings to determine what other measures should be taken.

The SQ has asked anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Lau, Alessia Simona Maratta and The Canadian Press