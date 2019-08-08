Marko Dano headed back to Columbus after four seasons with Jets, Moose
A former member of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose is moving on.
Winger Marko Dano is headed back to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team that originally drafted him in the first round of the 2013 draft.
The Austrian-born Slovakian player came to Winnipeg in 2016 as part of the trade that sent then-Jets captain Andrew Ladd to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Dano played 82 games in Jets colours, as well as a handful with the team’s AHL affiliate, before being claimed by the Colorado Avalanche in fall 2018.
He played eight games in Denver before once again returning to Manitoba to play most of the season with the Moose.
Dano’s Winnipeg tenure ended June 25 of this year, when he was released as a free agent.
The Blue Jackets signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.
