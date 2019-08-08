Sports
August 8, 2019 4:26 pm

Marko Dano headed back to Columbus after four seasons with Jets, Moose

By Online Journalist  Global News

Former Winnipeg Jet Marko Dano, left, is headed back to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

AP Photo/Duane Burleson
A A

A former member of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose is moving on.

Winger Marko Dano is headed back to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team that originally drafted him in the first round of the 2013 draft.

The Austrian-born Slovakian player came to Winnipeg in 2016 as part of the trade that sent then-Jets captain Andrew Ladd to the Chicago Blackhawks.

READ MORE: Marko Dano ‘happy to be back here’ after re-joining Manitoba Moose

Dano played 82 games in Jets colours, as well as a handful with the team’s AHL affiliate, before being claimed by the Colorado Avalanche in fall 2018.

He played eight games in Denver before once again returning to Manitoba to play most of the season with the Moose.

Dano’s Winnipeg tenure ended June 25 of this year, when he was released as a free agent.

The Blue Jackets signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

WATCH: Manitoba Moose Marko Dano Interview

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
Chicago Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets
Hockey
Manitoba Moose
Marko Dano
NHL
Winnipeg hockey
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.