Marko Dano ‘happy to be back here’ after re-joining Manitoba Moose

Marko Dano joined his new teammates on the Manitoba Moose for practice on Monday after he was claimed off waivers for the second time this season.

The Winnipeg Jets originally lost Dano through waivers to the Colorado Avalanche last month, but re-claimed him after he was waived again.

“I packed my stuff again, and now I’m back here,” Dano said.

RELATED: Colorado Avalanche claim Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg Jets

Back practicing at the Bell MTS Iceplex it’s almost like he never left, except this time he’s with the AHL team after the Avalanche quickly gave up on him.

“Every situation you can take the best out of it,” Dano said. “Things didn’t work out there, and then they put me on waivers, and Winnipeg took me back. So I’m happy to be back here.”

RELATED: In a move that surprises no one, Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine nabs First Star of the Week honours

At just 23 Dano has now played for eight different pro teams over the last six seasons. But that still didn’t make the transition to a new organization any easier after being picked up the Avs.

“They basically showed me one day before the game everything they were doing,” he said. “It was a lot of changes. I don’t want to make any excuses. I should have picked it up a little better than I did, but if you overthink plays on the ice, then you slow down and you don’t play your best game.”

WATCH: Raw Marko Dano Interview

Dano was skating on a line with Mason Appleton and Logan Shaw at Monday’s practice. It’s his second stint with the club after he appeared in six games to start the 2016-2017 season. He scored 10 goals with the Jets over the parts of the last four seasons, but during that span the Austrian dressed for a total of just 75 games while patiently waiting for his time to shine.

“Now I’m going to get a chance to play bigger minutes and get my confidence back,” Dano said. “And if something happens up there, I’m going to be ready to go help the team if I get a call.”

“I had no worries about where his mindset was,” Moose head coach Pascal Vincent. “He’s back with us – a big smile. Worked hard at practice and knows what he needs to do, knows the system, knows the team, and knows what is expected from him. This attitude will bring him a long way.”

RELATED: WHA captains to be inducted into Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame