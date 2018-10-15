Colorado Avalanche claim Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg Jets

Marko Dano is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Colorado Avalanche claimed the forward off waivers from the Jets on Monday.

The Jets placed Dano on waivers on Sunday to make room for the impending return of Nic Petan after the death of his father.

Dano had yet to appear in a game this season and was also a healthy scratch most nights last season where he appeared in just 23 games. The Jets could have re-assigned Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose without losing a player to waivers. But listening to head coach Paul Maurice it was clear they were comfortable giving the 23-year-old a fresh start with a new club.

“He’s too young to go through what he went through last year,” Maurice said after Sunday’s win over Carolina.

“Marko has been an outstanding professional last year. He went through the entire year kinda dealing with this, not being in. And we want to give him an opportunity to play.”

Dano spent parts of four season with the Jets’ organization. He was acquired in the Andrew Ladd trade with the Chicago Black Hawks a the 2016 trade deadline. In 82 games with the Jets Dano scored 10 goals with 12 assists.

Dano is a player who’s already familiar to the Avalanche. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar was an assistant coach with the AHL’s Springfield Falcons when Dano played there during the 2013-14 season.

He was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, 27th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.