Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien out with upper-body injury

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien will miss Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice indicated Byfuglien is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

“Buff won’t be going tonight,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters after Sunday’s pre-game skate.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday’s practice.

“The boards aren’t going to make it, but Dustin is going to be okay,” Maurice originally told reporters after Saturday’s skate.

Byfuglien has one assist in the first four games of the season.

Dmitry Kulikov will make his season debut in Byfuglien’s absence and will be paired with Ben Chiarot to start Sunday’s game.

“We’ve liked Kulikov and Chiarot in the past before, so we’ll start there,” Maurice said. “And we’ll have (Joe) Morrow and (Tyler) Myers start, but we’ll move those guys around a little bit.”

Laurent Brossoit will make his first start of the season in goal for the Jets.

The Hurricanes have yet to lose in regulation time with four wins and an overtime defeat in their first five games of the season.