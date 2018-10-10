Winnipeg Jets squeak past Los Angeles Kings to win home opener

The Winnipeg Jets won their home opener for the third time in the last four seasons.

After suffering their first loss on Saturday the Jets got back in the win column with a tight 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets took the lead midway through the second period and didn’t look back as they hung on for their second win in three games this season.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor scored goals for the Jets in the win as they badly outshot the Kings 39 to 17.

“We skated better tonight so we were able to look more, I don’t know if disciplined is the right word – we just didn’t take the penalties that we took,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

“Those stick ones you don’t like. There’s gonna be a few roughing. It’s a physical game, we play in a physical division so we were gonna have some of that, but we were, I guess you could say more disciplined but I think our sticks were better in all areas.”

It was a quiet night for Connor Hellebuyck who needed to make just 16 saves to get the win.

WATCH: Winnipeg Jets Post Game Reaction

Ilya Kovalcuk scored the Kings’ lone goal in the loss.

“We didn’t have a great game in Dallas, but it’s good to respond and get back out there,” Brandon Tanev said. “And playing aggressive, getting in shooting lanes and doing the job tonight.”

The Jets’ special teams also got back on track. They killed off both their penalties successfully and scored once in three powerplay opportunities.

“I think the best part about the powerplay tonight is we really didn’t force anything,” captain Blake Wheeler said. “Whatever wasn’t there, we didn’t try to force it in there. We took what they gave us and we finally got rewarded.”

Connor’s second period tally turned out to be the game winner and was his third goal in three games this season.

“The same way I’m approaching the game,” Connor said. “Try not to get too high, don’t get too low throughout the season. It’s a long season here but, playing with that confidence is a big thing for me for sure.”

WATCH: Highlights Kings vs Jets – October 9

The Jets have now won four of their eight home openers since moving from Atlanta.

RELATED: Where in the world do you cheer for the Winnipeg Jets?

The Kings scored the game’s first goal just over six minutes into the game. Drew Doughty threw a pass in front of the net and Kovalchuk one-timed it past Hellebuyck for his first goal of the season. Alex Iafallo had the other assist as the Kings scored on their first shot of the game.

The Jets got back on even terms just five minutes later. From the corner, Tanev spotted Scheifele in the slot, and he sent the puck past Kings goalie Jack Campbell for his first goal of the young season. Josh Morrissey also had an assist and the game was tied at one apiece.

Jets defenceman Tyler Myers limped off the ice after blocking a shot late in the first period. He went to the dressing room but returned to start the second period. The Jets outshot the Kings 14-4 in the opening period.

The Jets’ powerplay was kept off the score sheet in their first two opportunities, but they took their first lead on the man advantage midway through the middle stanza. Wheeler sent the puck in front and it was sitting right near the goal line when Connor poked it across for his third goal of the season. It was assisted by Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien, and the Jets had a one goal lead.

The Jets controlled the play in the second frame with the shots 19-5 in their favour.

There would be no goals in the final period as the Jets clamped down, holding the Kings to just eight shots on net.

RELATED: Jets sniper Patrik Laine mocks Canucks’ ‘Fortnite’ ban

Dmitry Kulikov, Brendan Lemieux, and Marko Dano were all scratched for the Jets.

The Jets hit the road for one game on Thursday in Nashville and then return for a six-game homestand starting on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.