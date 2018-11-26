WHA captains to be inducted into Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame

The newest members of the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame were both captains in the team’s formative WHA era.

Lars-Erik Sjoberg and Ab McDonald will be recognized posthumously at a special ceremony at the team’s “alumni night” game Feb. 26 at Bell MTS Place.

McDonald, who died at 82 in September, was a Winnipegger and the Jets’ first-ever captain. In addition to his time in the WHA, he won four consecutive Stanley Cups as a member of the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

Sjoberg, nicknamed “The Professor,” was an accomplished international player for Sweden before joining the WHA Jets.

He led the team to three Avco Cups in the late 1970s and served as the Jets’ first NHL captain in 1979-80.

McDonald and Sjoberg join a list of legends that also includes Anders Hedberg, Bobby Hull, Ulf Nilsson and Dale Hawerchuk.

In addition to the induction ceremony for McDonald and Sjoberg, the Feb. 26 alumni night game will pay tribute to Jets captains past and present, including Morris Lukowich, Dave Christian, Lucien DeBlois, Hawerchuk, Thomas Steen, Dean Kennedy, Keith Tkachuk, Kris King, and current captain Blake Wheeler.

The Jets will also wear their throwback heritage jerseys on alumni night.

