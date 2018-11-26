In a move that surprises no one, Winnipeg Jets’ Patrick Laine nabs First Star of the Week honours

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is the NHL’s latest First Star of the Week.

Laine recorded his third hat trick of the month on Saturday, when he netted five goals in the team’s 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The five-goal performance is a feat that hasn’t been done since Johan Franzen scored five goals for the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 2, 2011.

Laine now joins Don Murdoch and Wayne Gretzky as the lone players in NHL history to record five goals in a game before turning 21.

During the first 12 games of the season, Laine only scored three times. In his ten most recent games – which began with a hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 1, Laine has netted 16 goals.

He now leads the NHL with 19 goals scored and has set a Jets franchise record for most goals scored in a calendar month. He is five goals away from breaking the same record for all of the NHL, with two games remaining this month.

Leading the NHL with 11 goals this week, Laine is riding a six-game point streak, with 12 points (11G, 1A) in the last ten days.

This is the fourth time in his career that Laine has been selected as one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week. He joins Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele as other Jets players who have made the list this season.

