Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, robbing 3 gas stations in 30 minutes  

A 34-year-old man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle and robbing three gas stations — in 30 minutes — Wednesday night.

The first robbery happened at the Irving Big Stop in Enfield, according to police. The man allegedly put a knife on the counter, demanded cigarettes and money, then fled in a vehicle.

The second robbery occurred at the Petro-Canada in Fall River about 15 minutes later, where the man fled with more money and cigarettes.

No more than 10 minutes later, the man allegedly robbed the Irving gas station on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

According to police, the suspect was arrested around 12:30 a.m. after police noticed the vehicle travelling on the Bedford Bypass. A spike belt was deployed, but police say the suspect avoided it.

He then sped through a construction zone on Victoria Road, police say, sideswiping another vehicle, causing damage to both.

“During the collision, the suspect vehicle spun out of control and was struck by an RCMP vehicle driven by a police officer attempting to stop the suspect vehicle,” police said Thursday. “The officer exited the police vehicle, approached the suspect’s vehicle and opened the driver’s side door.”

“Given the magnitude of the situation, the officer drew their firearm and directed the suspect out of the vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested without further incident.”

Officers later determined that the vehicle had been stolen earlier that day from the Truro area.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was sent to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

He is facing charges of robbery, possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and uttering threats.

Police were able to recover stolen cash from the vehicle.