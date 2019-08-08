22-year-old man faces charges following dangerous driving incident in Halifax: police

A man from Rines Creek, N.S., is facing charges after a dangerous driving incident on Wednesday evening in Halifax.

At 8:18 p.m., Halifax Regional Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Spring Garden Road after a vehicle narrowly missed hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police said the driver refused to stop and fled the area at high speed, driving in a dangerous manner. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Cornwallis Street in Halifax, and the driver again fled from police at high speed.

The driver, identified as Zachary Karl Juliusson, 22, was arrested in Dartmouth after police followed his vehicle at a safe distance to the parking lot of IKEA at 645 Cutler Ave.

The woman passenger was also arrested without incident.

According to authorities, upon searching the vehicle, officers located a quantity of drugs.

Karl Juliusson is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.