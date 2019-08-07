Dangerous driving charges laid after fatal April collision in south Edmonton

A man has been charged after a fatal collision claimed the life of another man at the southern edge of Edmonton back in April.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 in the morning at the 41 Avenue SW overpass over the QEII.

Police said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler coming north off Highway 2 onto 41 Avenue SW allegedly failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and hit a 2009 Kia Rio that was reportedly driving east on a green light.

EMS took three people that were in the Kia to hospital, where a 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead.

The 50-year-old man who had been driving the Kia suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A second 24-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.

The 28-year-old man who had been driving the Wrangler was not injured. Piyush Sharma, 28, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the collision.